Bartender Was Sick Of Her Hour-Long Commute, So She Planned To Move Closer To The City, But She Kept The News From Her Conservative Family Because She Knew They’d Disapprove

We all make mistakes – and that extends to parents too.

But the key thing is that you apologize and learn from your mistakes – and by reflecting on them, you can make sure that you ideally don’t make the same mistakes in the future.

However, the young woman in this story was all-too-aware that her mother and grandmother don’t subscribe to this belief, and therefore she was quiet about her future plans, knowing that they wouldn’t approve.

But when tempers flared, she let loose, wholly disregarding the consequences.

Read on to find out what happened next.

AITA for not telling my family I was going to move out? I am 19 and female, and had a rocky home life growing up in a conservative Australian household. My mother, sister and I all lived in my grandmother’s home with her. After graduating this year, I decided that I would move out before receiving any of my university offers or deciding what I would do come my academic career next year. I wanted to get a place closer to where I attended high school and where my friends live. This is also where my casual job (over an hour away from home, that offers 35 hour weeks and better pay than a job in my hometown) is located. However, back when my sister (who was eighteen at the time) mentioned moving out, my grandmother (65, female) absolutely blew up and ‘kicked her out of the house’ according to my sister. I wasn’t present at the time, but because of this I stayed quiet about my plans to move out in between Christmas and New Year’s.

Let’s see how this family history affected her behavior with her family.

When I came home for my nineteenth birthday a few days ago, both my mum (39, female) and my grandmother got into an argument about me being late to my own birthday lunch. This was all in front of my best friend and her boyfriend (who had driven three hours to see me). I was an hour late and told them I was possibly going to be late the day before, as I work crazy night hours as a bartender and thus have a mostly nocturnal sleep schedule, with chronic fatigue making it hard for me to wake up some days. I’m staying in a dormitory-like rental right now, and driving over an hour one-way every time I go home. My grandmother said that I needed to ‘get my rear into gear and wake up early – it doesn’t matter if I clock off at 3am, I should be up by 10am and coming home to help with jobs around the farm and instead I was being lazy and wasting my time and mylife’. In the heat of the moment I said back to her that it doesn’t matter if she thinks I’m being ‘lazy’ and I don’t need to fix my sleep schedule as I’ll be moving out within two weeks anyway.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out what happened next.

Since then she’s almost completely cut contact with me and has been cold every time I’ve gone home – when she does speak, she keeps grilling me on where I’m moving, my housemate, my future plans, etc. My mum, who also didn’t know I had concrete plans to move out, says I was being a jerk by dropping it into an argument with her – despite the fact I said I was originally just going to get my stuff and move out the same day I was going to tell her I was leaving. My grandma has also mentioned that if I’m so insistent on moving out I shouldn’t come to the family Christmas lunch OR dinner, whilst at the same time she is saying she wants me to attend (they know I’m working Christmas Eve but not Christmas Day). It’s kind of too late for me to back out on renting this house as I have a housemate already lined up, have bought furniture and knickknacks etc, and I’m very excited for independence. AITA?

There’s a lesson in this for the mom and for the grandma.

If you’re going to be verbally and emotionally abusive to your kids when they tell you stuff, then they’re not going to tell you stuff any more.

It’s quite logical really.

Let’s see what the Reddit community thought about this.

This person agreed that her elders brought this on themselves.

While other people assured her that she was doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to put herself ahead of her grandmother.

No one is saying that parenting is simple, but respect is earned and needs to be mutual – and this woman’s grandmother just doesn’t seem to grasp that fact.

She expects respect from her granddaughter, but she isn’t giving her any in return.

So of course she hasn’t told her she was moving out – and by acting so coldly to her granddaughter?

Well, she’s just proven her right.

