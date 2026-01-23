Boss Insulted His Employee Because She Backtalked To An Annoying Manager, So Now She’s Wondering If She Could Have Just Ignored The Situation

Some bosses really think they’re being cool when they bring down their employees but it is quite the opposite!

This girl shares how her boss got personal during a meeting and how that affected her.

Check out the full story.

Boss thinks I take everything personally because I complained about the manager who is “family: Today I got humiliated because our collate system that auto-links docs, chats, and wikis completely messed up in front of my entire office and our biggest client.

UH OH…

We were in a live presentation and my colleague was trying to open a document owned by my boss from the system. Instead of opening just the doc, the system auto opened a linked internal chat because apparently anything connected by name just gets bundled together. And just like that, the internal conversation about my complaint appeared on the big screen.

That’s INSANE!

This is what everyone read: HR: She’s raised another issue about him. Boss: Still on this? Manager: She takes everything personally. Boss: Yeah, she’s just bitter. HR: So we’re not escalating it?

He’s being so mean!

Boss: No. He’s family. Let it go. Manager: Thought so. She thinks(couldn’t read after they shut it) For context: when I had filed the HR complaint about my manager earlier, I was explicitly told it was being “taken very seriously” and that a formal warning would be issued. I was sitting right there while my coworkers and the client read it in total silence.

That sounds so PROBLEMATIC!

Someone finally shut the laptop. My manager didn’t look at me for the rest of the meeting. Luckily, I had another meeting right after and left within 10-15 minutes. But the moment just keeps replaying in my head. And I’m supposed to go back there tomorrow like none of this happened. That sucked.

YIKES! That’s a messy situation!

Why would the boss make such insensitive comments?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this story.

Exactly! This user knows this girl shouldn’t be embarrassed!

This user wants this girl to report everything to HR.

This user knows how to fix this problem!

This user wants this girl to report everything that has happened.

This user knows how to go about this situation.

Someone’s being horrible here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.