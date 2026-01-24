Grandma Wanted To Bake Peanut Cookies Even Though Most Kids In The House Had Allergies, So Her Son Refused To Bring The Kids Over

Isn’t it a parent’s responsibility to make sure their kids don’t get allergic reactions from the food they cook?

This granny shares how her son got mad at her for baking peanut cookies when most kids in the house had an allergy.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not making my cookie table allergin free I am hosting the family for Christmas Eve and I have always done a cookie table instead of a dessert. Overall I love to bake and there are usually around 15 different types of cookies.

This is where everything gets tricky…

My son recently got married and I have a two step grandkids now. They are 8 and 10. They are allergic to peanuts, if it gets on their skin they fine but if they eat it they get a bad rash and swell up. They don’t really listen to anyone and it has caused issue before. My plan for this year was to keep the cookies with peanut butter on one table and the other cookies on another. Everything was going to be labeled also. I wasn’t going to cook them at the same time either to avoid cross contamination.

UH OH…

I told my son the plan and he didn’t have an issue with it, he said he would talk to the kids. My dil called me up and wasn’t happy with the plan. She told me I can’t have anything with peanut butter at the event. I told her no because a lot of people like these cookies. I already made a few batches

That’s INSANE!

He continued to argue and I told her to just watch the kids and at 8/10 they should know well enough not to eat what they are allergic too. She called me a jerk over it and that I will be tempting them since they are cookies My son contacted me after saying i should have more tact even if he agreed it should be fine. He said the kids already know not to eat their allergen and they don’t have issue at school with this.

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why wouldn’t they discuss family allergies beforehand?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks the least this grandma could have done was be considerate of her children.

This user knows this grandma is being unreasonable with her cookies.

Exactly! This user has a very important question for this grandmother.

This user knows that not baking any cookies with peanuts would have been the safest choice.

This user thinks these allergies don’t sound very severe and it might be a manageable situation.

Someone’s being a bit selfish here.

