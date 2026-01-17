Boy Is Raised By His Grandparents, But His Parents Come Back Years Later And Want Him To Meet His Siblings

Imagine being abandoned by your parents and raised by your grandparents.

If your parents came back when you were a teenager and wanted you to meet your siblings, would you be excited to reconnect and meet your brothers and sisters, or would you want nothing to do with any of them?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he does not want to meet his siblings. Should he meet them anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not trying to have a relationship with my bio siblings because my bio parents didn’t raise me? My bio parents had me when they were 20 and they didn’t want to be parents then but they didn’t do anything about it until my bio mother was 6 months pregnant with me and it was too late for an abortion. They asked my grandparents if they would adopt me and raise me and my grandparents (maternal side) said yes. Once I was born my bio parents went no contact and I was raised by my parents.

I (17m) ended up being raised with one of my bio cousins as my brother. Because his mom died when he was 2 and his bio dad wasn’t around. His mom was my bio aunt or my adoptive sister even. So I always felt like I had a sibling growing up and he’s a little (7 months) older than me.

My bio parents moved back into town a year ago. They didn’t tell anyone they were coming or reach out first. But they expected to be welcomed back with open arms and they weren’t. My parents stopped them from being too weird with me but they have tried to be weird. They tried to say I should live with them now even though they’re not my legal parents anymore. My bio mother is technically my adoptive sister now.

It turns out the reason they moved back and tried to start up a relationship with me is they lied to the other kids they had together that they had been in my life and I was their brother and that we’d be a family some day. Their kids wanted to meet and know me so they came home to try and make it happen. But I’m not interested. My brother is the guy who drives me crazy some days while also being my best friend every day. The other kids and I might be bio siblings but that stuff isn’t important to me.

So I haven’t met the kids and I haven’t tried to have a relationship with them and my bio parents keep going around to family members telling them in the hopes they’ll talk me into making a different decision. So far only one has. He said I shouldn’t punish the kids for my bio parents not being my parents and that the kids will always feel sad and let down by my decision not to know them or be their brother. My parents stood up for me and said that I should not be burdened with that when I didn’t make the decisions that led us here. My bio parents are still trying too and that relative backed off but has said they still think I’m wrong. AITAH?

If he doesn’t want to meet his siblings, he doesn’t have to. Maybe someday he will want to, but maybe not. He didn’t create this mess.

