Boyfriend Feels Unhappy In His Relationship But Says Nothing, So His Ex Gets Blindsided When He Admits It After Their Breakup

A man dated his girlfriend for nearly two years before she ended things, saying her mental headspace wasn’t right.

The breakup was calm, mutual-ish, and he accepted it without protest. But when she recently reached out hoping to rekindle things, he revealed that he hadn’t been happy either, something he’d never shared during the relationship.

That revelation sent her spiraling, insisting he’d robbed her of the chance to fix things and made her feel like the only one who cared.

AITA for not telling my ex girlfriend that I wasn’t happy while we were dating Hi, I wanted a little bit of perspective here. My ex girlfriend and I had been dating for nearly 2 years. Around 2 months ago she said she wasn’t in the right head space and she felt the need to end our relationship. I was sad about that for sure but I didn’t fight it the way I maybe should have. I just figured there was no point delaying the inevitable.

Last weekend, she reached out to me on text, said she was going to be near my place in the afternoon and if I wanted to grab something to eat. I said sure (I was going to grab something to eat anyway and our breakup had been amicable). We talked a bit and she asked me if I was seeing someone. I honestly said nothing serious no. S he was open with me and said she would like us to give our relationship another chance. I appreciated that but told her that we broke up for a reason, that we both weren’t happy in the relationship so it was probably a bad idea and it would just lead to a breakup again.

She was hung up on me saying that we both weren’t happy. She asked what I meant by that, if I wasn’t happy in our relationship. I said it was the same as her, that I was running on autopilot too, that the relationship had become stressful and an obligation rather than something to cherish. She got a bit angry and said if that were the case I should have said something during it, that we could have fixed things together rather than her feeling she alone wasn’t into it.

I told her its water under the bridge, she said she’d cried after our breakup, it had meant something to her, and was I fazed at all by it. This stung a bit and angered me too I said ofcourse I was sad by it too but she unilaterally ended things. We ended on a bad note and went our separate ways.

I’d told my best friend what had happened and he agreed with me that it was rich of her to say all this after being the one who ended things. Yesterday I met another close friend of mine who’s a girl, and she said she could see my ex’s point. So I wanted some perspective on whether I was TA.

Most readers felt he wasn’t wrong for being honest once the relationship was already over, especially since she chose to end it in the first place.

Hard to blame someone for not fixing a relationship they didn’t realize they were expected to rescue.

