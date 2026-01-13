Bride Was Stressed Out Planning Her Wedding, And News From Her Maid Of Honor Threatened More Stress And Overshadowing Her Big Day

Getting married to your favorite person in the world can feel like a true privilege.

But planning that wedding? That part can feel like a true nightmare.

So the stressed-out bride-to-be in this story was relying on the support of her best friend and maid of honor in the run up to her big day.

But then her best friend dropped a bombshell that threatened to ruin everything.

Read on to find out what happened between the pair.

AITA when my best friend is having her wedding a month before mine? My wedding is in May 2026, and my best friend, who I will call Sara, is my maid of honor. I have been planning my wedding for a long time and it has been very stressful. Sara got engaged last weekend, for her one year anniversary, and over dinner, informed me that she is having her wedding in April 2026. I asked her why, and she told me that the venue was open and asked me to be her maid of honor.

Let’s see how she responded to this.

I told her that it was about a month before my wedding. She told me she knows and started talking about needing to go wedding shopping and saying that the bachelorette party needs to be planned. I told her that she is making my life so much harder, that she knows that I am stressed about my own wedding and now I have to do all this extra stuff for her wedding. Not to mention she knows that I am tight on money due to my own wedding, and I can’t pay for stuff (like bridesmaid dresses or an extra trip) without going into debt.

Then, her remarks started to get personal.

I also pointed out that I knew she had a problem with me getting married first (she is older and made comments about how nice is was to get married, and that she should have been first) and told her she was being petty. She got mad and told me that I can’t control her wedding date, and she can have it whenever. Then she said that if I am not going to be her maid of honor and help her to plan her wedding, then not come at all I told her okay and good luck. AITA?

There are definitely some much more mature ways in which this woman could have approached the situation with her best friend, and her response suggests that resentment had already been growing between the pair.

But if she really has been making backhanded comments about how she should be getting married first, who could have blamed her?

And the ultimatum? That’s not cool.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This Redditor thought that Sara was putting herself first – but not in a good way.

While others thought she didn’t sound like a particularly good friend anyway.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was almost certain that Sara was simply determined to be first.

Sure it sounds like these women are both as immature as each other, but that doesn’t excuse either one of their behavior.

The bride-to-be is stressed and sick of her friend trying to beat her to everything, so being expected to take on this additional workload and have her wedding overshadowed understandably tipped her too far.

Meanwhile, Sara’s determination to be married first and entitled attitude toward her friend being her maid of honor was totally uncalled for, and shows that she really isn’t the friend she pretends to be.

They’d be better off without one another.

