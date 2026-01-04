Callers Asked To Talk To Supervisors At A Specific Company, But The Phone Number Doesn’t Belong To Anybody At That Company
Have you ever gotten a phone call from someone who wanted to speak to someone else? Wrong number phone calls can be a little annoying, but if you keep getting them over and over again, I can only imagine that it would be super frustrating.
In this story, one person gets a lot of wrong number phone calls, and they all ask the same questions.
Keep reading for all the details.
Hello, Accounts Payable?
I get these calls somewhat regularly – usually one every month or two. And it’s always the same.
-phone rings-
Me: Hello, Funktionierende speaking.
Caller: Hi. May I please speak with Accounts Payable?
It’s the wrong number.
Me: Sorry, you have the wrong number. This is my personal phone.
Caller: Can you connect me?
Me: Sorry, I don’t work at (company), and this is my personal cell phone.
Caller: I have a stack of invoices here for you, who can I forward them to?
The caller doesn’t even seem to be listening.
Me: Do you know who I am?
Caller: Of course. You are (name) with (company).
Me: As I stated earlier, I do not work for (company), and that is not my name. I’m afraid I can’t help you.
Sometimes this carries on longer, but today’s caller understood a bit faster than usual.
Getting the problem solved seems hopeless.
I don’t know how the supplier who is calling me ever gets their invoices paid, but this just blows my mind.
Every time that company goes overdue on an invoice, I get a call.
I’ve tried many times to get my number taken out of their system, but to no avail.
It must have been an employee’s number at one time.
I think I’d let every call go to voicemail that isn’t in my contacts and change my voicemail to something stating that I am not that company and not accounts payable.
