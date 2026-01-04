Callers Asked To Talk To Supervisors At A Specific Company, But The Phone Number Doesn’t Belong To Anybody At That Company

Have you ever gotten a phone call from someone who wanted to speak to someone else? Wrong number phone calls can be a little annoying, but if you keep getting them over and over again, I can only imagine that it would be super frustrating.

In this story, one person gets a lot of wrong number phone calls, and they all ask the same questions.

Keep reading for all the details.

Hello, Accounts Payable? I get these calls somewhat regularly – usually one every month or two. And it’s always the same. -phone rings- Me: Hello, Funktionierende speaking. Caller: Hi. May I please speak with Accounts Payable?

It’s the wrong number.

Me: Sorry, you have the wrong number. This is my personal phone. Caller: Can you connect me? Me: Sorry, I don’t work at (company), and this is my personal cell phone. Caller: I have a stack of invoices here for you, who can I forward them to?

The caller doesn’t even seem to be listening.

Me: Do you know who I am? Caller: Of course. You are (name) with (company). Me: As I stated earlier, I do not work for (company), and that is not my name. I’m afraid I can’t help you. Sometimes this carries on longer, but today’s caller understood a bit faster than usual.

Getting the problem solved seems hopeless.

I don’t know how the supplier who is calling me ever gets their invoices paid, but this just blows my mind. Every time that company goes overdue on an invoice, I get a call. I’ve tried many times to get my number taken out of their system, but to no avail. It must have been an employee’s number at one time.

