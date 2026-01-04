January 4, 2026 at 4:35 pm

Callers Asked To Talk To Supervisors At A Specific Company, But The Phone Number Doesn’t Belong To Anybody At That Company

by Jayne Elliott

Have you ever gotten a phone call from someone who wanted to speak to someone else? Wrong number phone calls can be a little annoying, but if you keep getting them over and over again, I can only imagine that it would be super frustrating.

In this story, one person gets a lot of wrong number phone calls, and they all ask the same questions.

Hello, Accounts Payable?

I get these calls somewhat regularly – usually one every month or two. And it’s always the same.

-phone rings-

Me: Hello, Funktionierende speaking.

Caller: Hi. May I please speak with Accounts Payable?

It’s the wrong number.

Me: Sorry, you have the wrong number. This is my personal phone.

Caller: Can you connect me?

Me: Sorry, I don’t work at (company), and this is my personal cell phone.

Caller: I have a stack of invoices here for you, who can I forward them to?

The caller doesn’t even seem to be listening.

Me: Do you know who I am?

Caller: Of course. You are (name) with (company).

Me: As I stated earlier, I do not work for (company), and that is not my name. I’m afraid I can’t help you.

Sometimes this carries on longer, but today’s caller understood a bit faster than usual.

Getting the problem solved seems hopeless.

I don’t know how the supplier who is calling me ever gets their invoices paid, but this just blows my mind.

Every time that company goes overdue on an invoice, I get a call.

I’ve tried many times to get my number taken out of their system, but to no avail.

It must have been an employee’s number at one time.

I think I’d let every call go to voicemail that isn’t in my contacts and change my voicemail to something stating that I am not that company and not accounts payable.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

Being nice might be the problem.

Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 10.23.38 PM Callers Asked To Talk To Supervisors At A Specific Company, But The Phone Number Doesnt Belong To Anybody At That Company

Here’s a quicker way to end the calls…

Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 10.23.46 PM Callers Asked To Talk To Supervisors At A Specific Company, But The Phone Number Doesnt Belong To Anybody At That Company

But he wouldn’t have to lie.

Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 10.24.29 PM Callers Asked To Talk To Supervisors At A Specific Company, But The Phone Number Doesnt Belong To Anybody At That Company

This person suggests speaking to a supervisor…or speaking whale.

Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 10.25.11 PM Callers Asked To Talk To Supervisors At A Specific Company, But The Phone Number Doesnt Belong To Anybody At That Company

The calls may never completely end.

