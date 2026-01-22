Class Representative Refused To Contact A Lecturer About A Grading Error, But It Left Him Questioning Whether He Failed His Role

This university student serves as the head representative for his class, a role he sees as organizational, not personal advocacy.

When a lecturer publicly praised several top-scoring assignments, everything seemed routine at first. But shortly after, one classmate became convinced there was a grading mistake and asked him to intervene on her behalf.

What started as a small request quickly turned into repeated pressure he wasn’t comfortable with.

AITA for refusing to ask the lecturer about a grading mistake on behalf of a classmate? Hi, sorry for my bad English. I’m in a difficult situation. I (22M) am the head representative of a university class. My job, as I understand it, is to help coordinate communication and keep things organized and accessible for everyone in the class. I try to stay neutral and not take sides. Recently, in one subject, one of the lecturers praised and uploaded six students’ works in our class group because they were the highest-scoring ones. At first, everything seemed normal and I didn’t think much of it.

All good here.

About half an hour later, one of the girls in our class (she’s very smart and hardworking) messaged me. She said that she noticed a mistake in one of the praised works (it wasn’t mine), and asked me to contact the lecturer to ask how the grading or point allocation for that part worked. She said she was worried about failing the class. It was like half a point or something. I told her that if the lecturer made a mistake, she should contact him directly or ask for a reappraisal herself.

Her issue, not yours.

However, she said she was shy and kept asking me to help her. At one point, she even tried to persuade me by offering to buy me a meal or share document sources. I kept refusing because I didn’t feel it was appropriate for me, as class head, to intervene or act on her behalf.

Hmmm…

She continued to insist and repeated the same request multiple times, so eventually I left her on read. Now I’m wondering if I handled this poorly. So, AITA people of Reddit?

Now he’s left wondering whether maintaining boundaries was the right call, or if being helpful should have mattered more than staying neutral.

Reddit has varying opinions.

This person says NTA.

This perso says YTA.

And this person says NAH.

Being class rep doesn’t mean becoming everyone’s personal messenger to the professor, but also maybe it does?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.