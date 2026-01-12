College Student Keeps Their Favorite Powerade In Their Routine, but A Classmate’s Complaints About The Smell Make Them Question If It’s Rude

One college student has the same lunch every day: a harmless routine until a classmate appointed herself the Snack Police.

This classmate despises the drink and complains constantly about its smell, even after OP stopped drinking it during class.

Now she’s getting increasingly irritated, and OP is stuck wondering if they should cave to her demands or keep sipping what they like.

I keep drinking the same thing even though my classmate doesn’t like it I attend college and always eat the same thing everyday. Ham sandwich, a twix and Powerade. I have eaten this same meal everyday for lunch for about a year now, as they are my favourite things to eat for lunch, however I recently have moved nearer to this one classmate called Jane. She hates the my drink and always makes it known, and even says she hates the smell.

After the first couple times I brought this drink to the lesson and she complained how awful it smelled I decided to drink it before the class and leave the rest for after. Still not enough and can apparently smell it on my breath. It takes me 1-2 hours sometimes to get to college and so I also buy the drink for an energy boost. I know it seems so insignificant but each time she gets more and more mad at me.

Like if someone were to eat something I disliked the smell of in front of me I wouldn’t care. Equally I’m wondering if I should just suck it up because she’s told me how many times she’s disliked it and there are other drinks available. Important info: I only sit near her 3 days a week for an hour and a half.

I’m not drinking it to spite her, I’m drinking it because it’s my favourite drink She has also commented previously on how she can smell cigarettes on me (which yes are a lot more pungent but still) and how she hates the smell of them even though she smokes them too. so AITAH?

Reddit’s take? Jane doesn’t get to dictate someone else’s lunch, especially when OP isn’t even consuming it around her anymore.

