Confused Man Mistakes Another Customer For A Store Supervisor, But When He Realizes His Mistake, He Walks Out Of The Store Without Buying Anything

Imagine going shopping at a store, and there’s something specific that you’re looking for. If you couldn’t find it, would you leave, or would you ask an employee for assitance?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he decided to ask for assistance. However, he asked the wrong person.

Let’s read all about it from the point of view of one of the store employees.

Oh I thought you were the supervisor So last night, i was working— i work at a popular store with lots of unique items. I was rolling out about four cases of something for a fully empty shelf. As i am getting into the task, i hear one old man (M1) greet another old man (M2) who has been wandering around the snack aisle but has nothing in his hands, no basket etc. My coworker and I had been dodging M2 for at least ten minutes while trying to stock the section.

He didn’t think much of the conversation between the men at first.

So i hear behind me the following conversation: M1: Oh hello! M2: Hi! (At this, i figure they know each other and that it is a normal convo) M1: I can’t find the chips I like, it looks like they are out, I can’t remember the brand name. M2: … …

OP wanted to know what was going on.

I turn a bit to see what is happening in this silence. M1 is gesturing to the empty shelves we are working on restocking. M2 looks deeply confused. M1: Do you… … ? M2: … … … …???

He realized M1 and M2 weren’t friends after all.

(I have turned away at this point so they won’t be able to see that i am struggling not to burst out laughing) M1: OH! I thought you— i heard you talking— it sounded like you were instructing— uh, sorry. So at this point, i am ready and expecting to receive the question next, as I am wearing multiple pieces of company-issued and brand-emblazoned clothing. Nope.

He could only hold in the laughter for so long.

M1 walks past me, walks past my coworker who is knelt down ACTIVELY stocking the shelves (she is obv also labeled front and back as a store employee) and heads DIRECTLY out of the store. I was finally free to burst into laughter.

Wow. Why wouldn’t that man look for an actual employee to talk to when he realized his mistake?

