Couple Lived With Family To Save For Their Own Place, But When His Mom’s Bills Kept Increasing, They Refused To Pay More

Most of us dream of owning our own homes from a relatively young age – but in this economy, the reality is that achieving that dream is going to take time and a lot of effort.

So for many, early adulthood means either living with strangers, or staying with parents for longer than might really be desirable.

For the couple in this story, the latter seemed like the logical choice.

However they weren’t prepared for the complications that this living-situation would bring.

AITA for telling my mother-in-law that we’re not paying for her appliances? I am a 25-year-old woman, and I live with my husband (25, male) and his family. His family consists of his mother (my mother-in-law) and two older brothers (Kevin, 30 and Alan, 27). I would consider my husband’s family very close knit: they’ve always had movie nights, game nights and dinner together the majority of nights. I got along well with my mother-in-law before this situation.

We recently got married, and decided to move in with my husband’s family because we want to save up for a house, while I also finish my education. Of course, before making this decision we had sat together as a family and discussed what everyone thought and if everyone agreed. We specified that we would have a timeline to move out, regardless of whether or not we were able to purchase a home. When I moved in (about four months ago) we decided to split every bill equally, and that my mother-in-law would send a text letting everyone know the total for the month.

Last month, my mother-in-law decided to purchase some appliances for the home. This wasn’t discussed as a family, and most of us didn’t even know until a few days before they arrived. When we found out about this, my husband and Kevin both separately spoke to their mom to make sure this was an individual purchase instead of a family one, since none of our appliances were broken/non functional. In both cases she stated that it was her purchase and left it at that. But when a month went by and my mother-in-law sent the bill text, Kevin noticed that the appliances had been added.

He sent a text asking why her appliances were on the bill, saying that this needed to be discussed. But my mother-in-law’s only reply to this was, “since we all use the appliances, we should all pay for them.” Since Kevin, my husband and I were at home together at the time, we had a conversation and decided to send the money excluding the appliance cost. To my knowledge, Alan just goes along with whatever his mom says, and probably sent the full amount.

A few hours later, my mother-in-law came home furious. After some time we all stated that weren’t going to pay for appliances we didn’t need and had previously clarified we weren’t paying for. I left most of my commentary for my husband to handle so it wouldn’t come off as me trying to attack her, or intrude on her home. However I did clarify at a certain point that it just didn’t sit well with my husband and I that she would just add that to the bill without even motioning it. This was amplified because my husband and I trusted her completely and never looked at the breakdown of costs she would include with the bills. We would just see the total and send it.

She said we’re being unreasonable and that we should be grateful, because moving out would be way more expensive. Then, after a few days, she proceeded to ask my husband when we plan on moving out, and started sending passive aggressive texts and rental bills showing how expensive everything is. Were we wrong for basically telling her we’re not paying for her appliances? AITA?

