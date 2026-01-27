Customer Complained About Getting Mail After He Closed His Post Office Box, So They Sent Back His IRS Stimulus Check

It’s always a good idea in life to make sure that certain people aren’t annoyed with you. That includes the cops, your teachers, and the people who control your mail.

Because those folks can control your destiny!

Today’s story involves a mail shop owner who had to interact with a customer who was too hard-headed for his own good…and it ended up costing him.

Mailbox Customer Gets (and Doesn’t Get) Exactly what He Asked For. “I own a mail shop – you’ve probably seen a hundred like mine. We have mailboxes we rent and one customer, we’ll just call him box 109.

109 wasn’t a nightmare customer, but he also was never pleasant. He always accused us of changing the lock on his box because his key didn’t work (inevitably he just wasn’t using it correctly and I’m aware of how crazy this sounds). So he closes his box. We are required under the United States Postal Service to hold mail for 6 months and then we can return to sender or send to the customer’s last known address. We are not required to provide this mail free of charge in the interim. Usually if it’s just a piece or two or something we know is important, we’ll call the customer and hand it over with a smile. Well, 109 tells my employee that he is expecting some mail from the DMV and he’d like her to tell him when it’s here. Time goes by, we’re now at month 6 and I am getting ready to return to sender. My employee sees the stack (mostly stuff from the IRS!) and says “oh, let me call him.” I say “Ok, that’s awfully nice of you, go for it.”

So she calls. He comes in. And proceeds to BERATE her for calling him for mail he doesn’t want. Apparently the letters from the IRS are just annoyance letters he intends to ignore. He leaves before I get the chance to kick him out (too slow on the draw). It’s now been 8 months since his box closed. Guess what came for him the other day?

His stimulus check. My employee looked torn and I told her “he said, everything from the IRS is just garbage. Return it to sender. We’re just doing EXACTLY what he requested.” I gave her the honor of doing it!”

This customer acted like a jerk and it came back to bite him!

