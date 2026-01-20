Customer Found Items For Much Cheaper On Amazon Than When He Shopped At Staples

Amazon has completely changed the way we shop for everything, and it can be pretty surprising to discover how drastically different prices can be on the online retail giant and actual stores these days.

A TikTokker named Zack posted a video on the social media platform and compared prices for items he saw while shopping at a Staples store to how much they sell for on Amazon.

Zack asked, “When’s the last time you guys went to Staples? Because these prices are ridiculous.”

The TikTokker showed viewers an “Open” sign that cost $115 at Staples.

The cost on Amazon: $26.

Next up was a paper shredder for sale at the store for $180.

Zack told viewers that the same product was only $28 on Amazon.

Zack said, “I get it, it’s hard to compete with Amazon, but I’m not paying this. Nope.”

In the text overlay, he wrote, “There’s gotta be a good conspiracy theory here.”

The caption the video reads, ““We’re talking mafia, cartels, “bad actors” whatever that means. There’s no way these jabronies are this out of touch.”

Take a look at the video.

@bigbodyofficial We’re talking mafia, cartels, “bad actors” whatever the fuck that means. There’s no way these jabronies are this out of touch. Here’s the plan: liquidate all of this shit, add dozens of high quality PCs and gaming systems. Create a lounge for zoomers and host E-Sports tournaments. ♬ original sound – BigBody Official

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This guy is definitely no fan of the prices at Staples.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.