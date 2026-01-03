Customer Service Worker Has To Break It To A Customer That She’s Actually In The Right City But The Wrong State

Lots of cities in the U.S. have the same name, but are in multiple states. So if you’re not careful you can end up in a very inconvenient situation.

See that ordeal from the perspective of a customer service worker.

Right city, wrong state? I usually work thirds but covered a second shift recently. I work in one of those cities where multiple states have the same city name (like a bunch of Washington’s or Fairfield’s or whatever).

This led to confusion.

I get a walk in around like 7 and these folks get checked in, and the lady who had been driving says, “This is [city], [state], right?” Right city, wrong state.

It turns into a funny moment.

I said, “No, haha, this is [state].” She asks when she crossed the border and I tell her about five hours ago. She says, “Man, I really wasn’t paying attention!”

