January 2, 2026 at 9:48 pm

Customer Service Worker Has To Break It To A Customer That She’s Actually In The Right City But The Wrong State

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman wearing headset and looking annoyed

Pexels/Reddit

Lots of cities in the U.S. have the same name, but are in multiple states. So if you’re not careful you can end up in a very inconvenient situation.

See that ordeal from the perspective of a customer service worker.

Right city, wrong state?

I usually work thirds but covered a second shift recently.

I work in one of those cities where multiple states have the same city name (like a bunch of Washington’s or Fairfield’s or whatever).

This led to confusion.

I get a walk in around like 7 and these folks get checked in, and the lady who had been driving says, “This is [city], [state], right?”

Right city, wrong state.

It turns into a funny moment.

I said, “No, haha, this is [state].”

She asks when she crossed the border and I tell her about five hours ago.

She says, “Man, I really wasn’t paying attention!”

Here is what folks are saying.

SO refreshing! Humility FTW!

Screenshot 2025 12 16 at 4.13.54 AM Customer Service Worker Has To Break It To A Customer That Shes Actually In The Right City But The Wrong State

This is hilarious.

Screenshot 2025 12 16 at 4.14.08 AM Customer Service Worker Has To Break It To A Customer That Shes Actually In The Right City But The Wrong State

How embarrassing.

Screenshot 2025 12 16 at 4.14.19 AM Customer Service Worker Has To Break It To A Customer That Shes Actually In The Right City But The Wrong State

They should do an episode about that.

Screenshot 2025 12 16 at 4.14.45 AM Customer Service Worker Has To Break It To A Customer That Shes Actually In The Right City But The Wrong State

There are more dangerous mistakes, though.

Screenshot 2025 12 16 at 4.15.00 AM Customer Service Worker Has To Break It To A Customer That Shes Actually In The Right City But The Wrong State

This should be studied.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter