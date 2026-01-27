Customer Wouldn’t Give An Insurance Agent Any Information About Her Car, So They Told Her It Might Cost A Million Dollars A Year To Get Insurance

Let’s state the obvious: people who work in call centers of any kind have to deal with a lot of difficult customers. That’s why it’s a good idea to treat them with respect and be upfront about what you need…

An insurance company call center worker talked about how they dealt with a customer who wanted auto insurance, but wasn’t willing to give up any details.

Customer wanted to know how much so I gave her a price. “This occurred 22 years ago when I worked as an inbound call auto and home insurance agent in all 50 states. I would sit in my cubicle 8 hours a day taking incoming phone calls from people who could get a discount on their insurance because of who they worked for. I answer the phone with my normal “cheerful” self and a woman cuts me off and asks me how much her auto insurance will be. This isn’t uncommon so I start to ask my questions.

Me: what state are you in? Her: I’m not telling you. Me: what company you work for? Her: I’m not telling you. At this point I explain that rates vary by state and the discount varies by company (if you coworkers are bad risks you get less of a discount) Her: I just want to know how much it’s going to cost to insure my car! Me: what kind of car? Her: I’m not telling you. Me: I have to know the year make and model at least because costs vary based on that info.

Her: fine, it’s a red one. At this point I have done my very best but after 10 minutes I have had enough. Me: well that car will run you no more than 1 million dollars a year. Her: why so much!?! Me: well I don’t have much detail and each state, company and car are different. If you were to answer my questions I could narrow that cost down. Her: that is ridiculous. (And hangs up) At this point I get called into the manager’s office and promptly get a written warning about how I handled that call and I should have been more understanding to her request. Yes he was listening to the whole call and it was a legit customer.”

