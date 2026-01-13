Delivery Guy Had To Interact With A Stingy Regular Customer, So He Confronted Him Loudly And Taught Him A Lesson He Wouldn’t Forget

Customer behavior can make or break someone’s day.

In this story, a delivery guy was “lucky” enough to process the order of a customer who constantly stiffed delivery drivers and canceled orders at the last minute.

When he finally had enough, he did something to make sure the customer got the message loudly and clearly.

Here are the details…

I finally called somebody out for not tipping. We have this guy who is one of the regulars you don’t want. He rounds down change and gets upset when we insist he pays for the entire tab. He calls and cancels about 10 minutes before the scheduled delivery time. And he never tips.

This man was the “lucky” delivery guy to get the regular’s order.

Oh, I got him good last night. I ended up being the “lucky” one with his order. I walk into his place of business, a seven-loving convenience store. They were packed, and I walk up to this lovely non-tipper to start the handoff.

This was how their conversation went.

The exchange went a little something like this: Me: I have your order here. Can I get you to fill out and sign this slip? He grabs a pen and scribbles his name. Me: I need you to fill out all three spots, not just sign it. Him: Why? The original total is correct.

People around them looked at the stingy customer.

Me: (Rather loudly) If you are going to stiff your driver, I’m gonna make you own it. This got a lot of dirty looks in his direction. Not only from his coworkers, but all of the customers. Let’s hope he never orders again.

If you’re going to stiff the driver, at least be brave enough to sign for it.

