January 27, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘Do you think I’m pretty because you love me?’ – A Wife Asked Her Husband Loaded Questions And His Reactions Have TikTok Giggling

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to her husband

TikTok/@lizmoody

Well, this is gonna be funny…

Because if there’s any kind of video that people really love, it’s when couples push each others’ buttons!

A woman named Liz posted a video on TikTok and purposely asked her husband rage-bait questions to see how he’d respond.

woman talking to her husband

TikTok/@lizmoody

Liz started by saying, “Would you rather kiss somebody else for $10 million, or me for $10?”

He replied, “Definitely somebody else. Sorry. You want $10 million, too.”

Liz then asked her husband, “Would you be attracted to my identical twin sister?”

He answered, “Probably a little bit.”

Next up, Liz said, “Would you rather have never met me, or go and cheat on me right now?”

Her husband said, “I would hate to throw away all of our memories. I guess the cheating one, but maybe reluctantly.”

woman talking to her husband

TikTok/@lizmoody

Liz continued and asked him, “Do you think I’m pretty because you love me, or do you love me because you think I’m pretty?”

Her husband said, “I love you for a lot of other reasons, and I think you’re pretty.”

And she fired more rage-baiting questions in his direction!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “How do we think he did?”

woman talking to her husband

TikTok/@lizmoody

Let’s check out the video.

@lizmoody

How do we think he did? 👀

♬ original sound – Liz Moody

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.55.41 AM Do you think Im pretty because you love me? A Wife Asked Her Husband Loaded Questions And His Reactions Have TikTok Giggling

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.55.52 AM Do you think Im pretty because you love me? A Wife Asked Her Husband Loaded Questions And His Reactions Have TikTok Giggling

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.55.59 AM Do you think Im pretty because you love me? A Wife Asked Her Husband Loaded Questions And His Reactions Have TikTok Giggling

This is pretty hilarious!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter