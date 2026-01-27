‘Do you think I’m pretty because you love me?’ – A Wife Asked Her Husband Loaded Questions And His Reactions Have TikTok Giggling

Well, this is gonna be funny…

Because if there’s any kind of video that people really love, it’s when couples push each others’ buttons!

A woman named Liz posted a video on TikTok and purposely asked her husband rage-bait questions to see how he’d respond.

Liz started by saying, “Would you rather kiss somebody else for $10 million, or me for $10?”

He replied, “Definitely somebody else. Sorry. You want $10 million, too.”

Liz then asked her husband, “Would you be attracted to my identical twin sister?”

He answered, “Probably a little bit.”

Next up, Liz said, “Would you rather have never met me, or go and cheat on me right now?”

Her husband said, “I would hate to throw away all of our memories. I guess the cheating one, but maybe reluctantly.”

Liz continued and asked him, “Do you think I’m pretty because you love me, or do you love me because you think I’m pretty?”

Her husband said, “I love you for a lot of other reasons, and I think you’re pretty.”

And she fired more rage-baiting questions in his direction!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “How do we think he did?”

Let’s check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This is pretty hilarious!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!