Another Company Was Sneaking Into Their Office To Use The Clean Bathrooms, So An Employee Collected Their Toilet Paper To Teach Them A Lesson

Nothing tests your patience like people who take advantage of your clean space because they’re too lazy to keep their own clean.

So, what would you do if a neighboring company started messing up your office restrooms because theirs were too nasty to use?

Would you refuse them directly? Or would you find another way to stop the behavior?

In the following story, one tech company employee got tired of this very thing happening and took charge.

Here’s what he did.

Downstairs company using our bathrooms. My friend owns his own Tech Company, and he rents space with other companies in the building. One of the other companies started using their bathroom because they don’t really clean their own bathrooms, so they are always very disgusting and full of … Let’s say fluids. Anyway, they have the audacity to come upstairs and use the bathroom at my friend’s company. He hired cleaning staff to keep their part of the building clean. But not only do they not clean after themselves, but they use an ungodly amount of toilet paper. Well, this time, they used ALL the toilet paper…

A coworker finally got fed up enough to do something about it.

The coworker who hates that habit anyway had had enough, because he had to bring his own TP, and they stole it for their own bathroom. He knows this because his TP was blue. He went to their bathrooms and stole each and every TP roll he could find and installed a padlock on the toilet of my friends’ bathrooms, but also ON THEIR BATHROOM. We’re waiting to see what happens on Monday.

Yikes! They’re not going to be happy when they figure this out.

