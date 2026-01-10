Employee Got Fired Without Explanation But Still Wanted Her To Finish Her Work. So She Took Everything She Bought For The Office And Left Them With Nothing.

You can’t just fire someone and then ask them to finish their job.

AITAH for taking everything back after getting fired? I worked in my office for about a year or so. Last week, on Thursday, I was told that I’m being fired. No explanation or anything. They still wanted me to do the Halloween event and paperwork for the office.

I had no problem since the job is rotational. But my supervisor said, “You’re done this week or next week. I don’t know, but you still have to finish everything,” and then, she left. I was shocked and stunned. I liked my replacement before I knew that she was taking over.

So I felt weird, annoyed, and sad but tried to be positive until she asked why a specific binder was in my car. I told her I built it with my own personal items. Of course, I have it in my car. It has nothing about the company. It’s just for me to better organize when planning events. She told me, “That’s not the right answer.”

I said okay and walked away. Then I came back a few hours later and packed everything that I paid for and made, leaving the company with nothing. I ran the office by myself for six months, so most of everything there is mine and I paid for it. She’s annoyed because, now, she has nothing to help her make her job easier. So, AITA for taking everything back?

If they don’t value your effort, they don’t get to keep your supplies!

