Employee Had Two Jobs To Prepare For College, But Her Boss Said She Can Only Work One, So She Quit On The Spot

People who overstep a boundary often do so because they assume they are helping. But they often are not.

Check out why this young worker took her supervisor’s advice to heart.

supervisor causes worker to quit due to asinine logic My first job after I graduated high school was working at a grocery store. Part time, minimum wage, no benefits, awful schedule. This story happened before I started college in the fall, so I had only time to work and make money. This story is 7 years old. While I was there, there was a period of some people quitting and they struggled to get more employees to fill the gap. I wanted more hours and I went from 16 hours to 28-32 a week.

It worked out.

My schedule was clear and I had nothing to do besides work and I definitely wanted drinking money for when I got to college later. At that wage, it still wasn’t enough so I figured I’d look for a second job. I soon landed a job that was full time (Coca Cola distributor) and told my supervisor that I got a second job and I could only work certain hours/days since I would be working elsewhere (typical weekdays w/ OT occasionally). There was plenty of shift times to accommodate the change and I was mostly working night shifts/weekends at the grocery store. This was fine for the first week, until there was a schedule conflict on one of the shifts and I told my supervisor I was unable to work a shift due to my other job and I needed them to switch the shift with someone else.

Until her nosy boss intervened.

Supervisor countered my request stating that they refused to work around another job’s schedule and was concerned I would be working “too much at a young age” so they told me I could not work both jobs. I quit on the spot with no notice given because I was already working two jobs and unable to work at both, according to her. Her reaction was that I could absolutely NOT just quit and that I HAD to give two weeks notice. My response: you told me I could not work both jobs and I have to work there next Tuesday when you scheduled me, so no, I do not think I will.

Here is what folks are saying.

LOL why did it shock her?

I bet she could get it.

It’s so bizarre.

I thought it was brave.

Then move on! You only live once.

I wonder what the supervisor is doing now.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.