Longtime Employee Managed An Entire Production Flow, But His New Manager Interfered And Nearly Derailed A Critical Client Visit

Workplaces thrive when leaders understand the work being done.

This employee, who has been working in the company for 18 years, has developed a smooth and effective workflow.

However, his new manager was eager to take control and disrupt his processes.

Now, chaos ensued, and he got written up by his new manager from hell.

Yes sir, only as you say. My manager was new to the company. I have been here over 18 years and pretty well run my area solo. We are a high-end production facility, and I’m part of the incoming quality and test engineering team. I always stay well ahead of production, along with performing my other tasks.

I consult with the production and inventory supervisors daily to ensure I know what’s on the horizon. I make sure to have anything they will need ready well ahead of time. I also get requests from the development engineering group to test new products during development. All this requires strategic planning and the ability to shift direction at any time to keep a flow going.

In steps this new manager. We had issues from the first meeting. It seems he doesn’t like being in a room where he isn’t the smartest one there. So after a few weeks of getting to know the place, he sent an email. “No one can alter (my name)’s schedule without going through me first. I will set his priorities and work hours going forward.” I knew exactly what this would do to my balanced flow.

Sure enough, the next week, we had two product design qualifications. We also had a customer surprise arrival to watch the testing. My manager left strict instructions that I was to remain on production material only. No one could get in contact with him. He had signed out as a “work from home” day. He wasn’t answering any of the numbers he had given.

It turns out they did eventually track him down at the local park with his kids. But not before the customer had left mad and frustrated. The next week, he called me into his office. He had the gall to try to write me up for not testing the product when the client arrived. I handed him a printed copy of his email. I insisted that the write-up be witnessed by a member of the HR team.

He reset the meeting for three days later. This gave him time to prep the HR rep to his side of the story. The first question she asked was why I didn’t test the products when asked. I handed her the email.

I said, “I was told if I violated this new policy he created, I would be written up. So, I followed it and still I’m being written up. I would like to file a harassment complaint against this manager.” His voice cracked as he stammered out, “Now, let’s just slow this down a bit.” The HR rep knew she could not ignore my charges. Even if she didn’t agree, the company requires all harassment claims to be investigated.

The meeting ended there. The harassment claim was documented as a verbal warning. For the last two years, he won’t engage with me at all. He won’t even let me know when we are having a staff meeting. I hear about it the next day from the others. Suits me. The less I see of him, the better.

He got what he deserved.

