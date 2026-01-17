January 17, 2026 at 6:55 am

Fantasy Wedding Lineups Are A Hot Trend On TikTok And People Shared Theirs

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is a fun one!

Folks are taking to TikTok to show viewers their wild wedding lineup ideas and the trend went viral in a hurry.

A TikTokker named Taylor wants his fantasy wedding set to the song “Soulja Boy.”

He wants to be one of the bridesmaids, and the guest list is nothing to sneeze at…

It includes The Pope, Cynthia Erivo, and Addison Rae.

Not bad!

Another TikTokker named Brooke envisions the groom running down the aisle in slow motion, the maid of honor following him, the best man next, the flower girl handing out baggies of a questionable substance, a groomsman (who also happens to be her dealer), followed by a whole host of other folks.

Finally, the bride runs down the aisle…chased by the cops.

This sounds like it would be a wild time!

And then a woman named Joy chimed in.

In her video, set to the theme from Mission: Impossible, the King and Queen of England made an appearance, Tom Cruise was there (!), and even Spider-Man crashed the party in what promised to be one heck of a wedding!

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.12.00 PM Fantasy Wedding Lineups Are A Hot Trend On TikTok And People Shared Theirs

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.12.34 PM Fantasy Wedding Lineups Are A Hot Trend On TikTok And People Shared Theirs

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.12.57 PM Fantasy Wedding Lineups Are A Hot Trend On TikTok And People Shared Theirs

Who would be in your fantasy wedding lineup?

