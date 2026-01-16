Father And Daughter Got An Autographed Baseball At A Game, But When They Left For A Few Minutes And Tucked Their Belongings Under The Seat, Someone “Found” Them

It’s sad, but you can’t trust people around your belongings in public. Still, sometimes, we like to pretend that we can.

In this case, a dad at a baseball game with his daughter left for a few minutes while tucking in his belongings under the seat… Including an autographed baseball.

Well, someone was watching.

Let’s read the whole story.

Kid just “found” an autographed baseball I took my 12-year-old daughter to a minor-league baseball game. Before the game, she met several players and got their autographs on a ball. They were signing for everyone, so numerous kids got the same thing. Later in the game, we got up to get food and I told my daughter the ball would be safe tucked inside our stuff left under the seat. No one else was sitting near us and I’ve left stuff like that many times before.

But he was wrong.

A couple of innings after we returned, my daughter noticed her ball was missing. I looked around and saw a kid two rows behind us holding two autographed balls. One of them had red signatures on it and we were the only ones I saw with a red marker.

He acted immediately.

I got up and made my way back to him and said “excuse me” and the dad immediately said “oh, he found this” and the kid handed it back to me. I hadn’t even asked for the ball back so they made it obvious they knew what they had done. Mind you, the kid already had his own signed ball. Nice job by the dad raising a thief.

That dad should be embarrassed. Someday, his son will understand how wrong this was.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yup.

Probably.

Exactly.

Someone shares a similar story.

It’s baffling.

Sound advice.

A stranger was a better dad to that kid than his own dad.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.