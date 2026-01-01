Florida Passed A New Law Making It Illegal To Have Vanity License Plate Covers, And Many Residents Have No Idea Why They’re Focusing On This Tiny Thing

If there is one thing that drives people nuts, it is when politicians pass laws that provide no benefit and seem like they are only there to make life more difficult (or expensive).

In Florida, that is what people are saying about a new law that makes it illegal to have a vanity license plate cover.

One TikToker expressed her outrage in a video, which begins with her saying, “Yayyy. Thank you so much, Ron DeSantis. You really are saving Florida. I had to take this off today!”

She held up her Hello Kitty license plate cover. I’m sure she knows that it isn’t just DeSantis making the laws, but all of the state house and senate.

She goes on, “Thank you so much! My Hello Kitty, pink girly, amazing license plate had to be taken off, or I could get a class misdemeanor. yay! You’re making Florida so much safer. Yay!”

Her sarcasm is infectious.

Then she says, “We’ve got so many bigger things to worry about, except my Sanrio license plate cover. This wasn’t harming anybody!”

I mean, she’s really not wrong at all.

She finished up the video by saying, “I’m such a felon. I had a Sanrio, pink girly….” And she throws it to the side.

I hate these types of laws that make silly things illegal. What happened to being the land of the free?

I’m sure the politicians just see this as another way to get more money by issuing fines.

Check out the full video below.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person thinks it is because of some type of camera that reads license plates.

Yeah, those unmarked cars are exempt from the laws.

No, it really makes no sense.

Just one more example of government overreach.

