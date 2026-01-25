Former Daycare Volunteer Helped During A Child’s Medical Crisis, But Then The Mother Faced Consequences For Her Carelessness

Some people just refuse to be held accountable — even for their own children.

Years after an incident at a daycare center involving a sick child, one former volunteer found herself tracked down on Facebook by a careless parent — this time demanding more free babysitting.

But when she refused, it didn’t go over well.

AITAH for not wanting to babysit a woman’s kids? When I was 18, I was volunteering at a daycare center near my college.

There was this mom who was notorious for doing drop-and-runs—shoving kids through the doors and leaving, or leaving them in front of the doors and taking off. One day, she didn’t mention that her 6-year-old daughter had either a stomach virus, the flu, or COVID-19 and just left.

The daycare decided to call for medical attention for the child.

Long story short, an ambulance was called, as were her ex-MIL (a saint of a woman) and her ex-husband, because her 6-year-old had a very high fever (104.8°F) and the mom didn’t answer. Now onto the current issue.

The same woman didn’t lose full custody of her kids after that incident and has now found me on Facebook.

She had a pretty audacious request.

She demanded that I babysit her now 9-year-old daughter, 5-year-old twin boys, a 4-year-old boy, and an 18-month-old daughter as “compensation” for her going to court three years ago. I said no.

She then reached out to my mom, who told me that I should have some remorse because the woman could have lost her kids due to me calling an ambulance (I didn’t—my manager did) and their dad taking her to court.

Now she wonders if she handled the situation correctly.

I told her to buzz off and blocked her fifth new Facebook account before mulling it over. I feel like I might have been an AH, as I called her ex-husband and his mom at the time—but they were the only ones who answered. AITA?

Was she being heartless, or just sticking up for herself?

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

It’s humorous that this woman thinks she has any moral high ground whatsoever.

This mother likely reached out in desperation, but that still doesn’t make it anyone else’s problem.

Childcare can be hard to come by, but it’s still the parent’s responsibility to act with common sense.

Protecting a sick child should be a no-brainer for most people.

In this case, blocking this crazy mother was a form of self-care.

