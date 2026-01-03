Friends Exchange Secret Santa Gag Gifts, But One Woman Is Really Upset When She Opens Her Gift

Imagine playing Secret Santa with some friends, and you all agree to get gag gifts. What would you do if the person you gave a gift to was really disappointed in your gift?

Would you take it personally or think they’re taking the gift way too seriously?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s pretty bothered by the fact that her gift wasn’t appreciated.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for giving a silly Secret Santa gift that my friend thought was “cheap”? my friends and I are doing a three-week Secret Santa with different themes each week. The first week’s theme was gag gifts or funny things, and everyone was giving each other like weird keychains, small bottles of alcohol, or joke novelty items. (all within budget). I got my assigned friend a pair of beef-looking socks and a giant back scratcher fork because she had mentioned she liked an expensive local beef type (but that was way above budget and also hard to bring and stay anonymous since it needs refrigeration)

Her friend didn’t like the gift.

When she got my gift, she was really disappointed and kept saying she hated her Secret Santa and that they were bad at gift giving. She doesn’t know it’s me since we’re doing it anonymously and we’ll reveal it at the end of the third week. But She even said everyone else got better things and she got the worst one. she said her santa also don’t pay enough, even though I actually spent a bit over the budget, and you can tell the gift was within budget ). She called her boyfriend and complained and told me she’ll say more mean things about her santa to her boyfriend in private. and that she’ll even get rid of it

Nobody else thought it was a bad gift.

Everyone else’s reaction to their gift was thankful and playful and they were laughing. even if the gift wasn’t necessarily funny. But her reaction was just “hm, i’m disappointed ….. do better.” Our friends were telling her it’s funny and the socks are cute and she can use them with the fork (which is a back scratcher). And my friend told me that she’s unappreciative and weird. Now I’m wondering, AITA for giving that gift and was it bad?

It was supposed to be a gag gift. What did the friend expect?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The friend is the problem.

Here’s a suggestion for what to get for the next gift.

It was supposed to be fun.

Maybe she should be kicked out of the friend group.

She’s taking Secret Santa way too seriously.

