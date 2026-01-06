‘Getting a new grandbaby soon!’ – Grandma Baby Showers Are A New Trend On Social Media And We’re Fully In Favor

We’ve seen quite a few videos of grandmas stealing a bit of the spotlight lately when it comes to gender reveal parties, but now it looks like these ladies are getting their own Grandma showers.

And hey, these women have put in their time raising kids and if they want to have a shindig because they’re going to be grandmothers, more power to them!

TikTokkers shared videos of Grandma showers to give viewers an idea of what’s going on.

A woman named Treva posted a video that showed her eating cake.

The video also showed boxes of diapers and baby wipes.

In the video’s text overlay, Treva wrote, “When staff throws you a Grandma shower to help prepare for the baby shower coming up.

In the caption, she wrote, “Getting a new grandbaby soon!”

Another video showed balloons and all kind of desserts set up for a Grandma shower.

It looked like this was gonna be one heck of a party!

Another TikTokker named Sandi highlighted what she called a “Glam-ma shower.”

It appeared to be a bee-themed event and there was a sign that read, “Grandma To Bee.”

And this viral TikTok video showed another Grandma shower.

The place was packed with food, Grandma looked as happy as can be, and there were gifts galore for the kiddo on the way!

How nice!

Grandmas wanna get some love, too!

