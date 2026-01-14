Girlfriend Pointed Out Her Boyfriend’s Constant Body Odor, But He Acted Hurt Instead Of Grabbing Deodorant

Everyone has different expectations around hygiene, but some gaps are bigger than others.

One woman quickly realized her older boyfriend wasn’t taking his constant body odor nearly as seriously as she was.

And when she tried to talk to him about it, he got offended instead of fixing the problem — leaving her wondering how long she can stay in a relationship that requires her to hold her breath.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he smells I closed the gap in a long-distance relationship with my boyfriend recently. I’m a 24F who loves smelling good because I grew up with a mother who never taught hygiene or did laundry correctly, so I’m super sensitive.

My boyfriend, 31M, has to be told to wear deodorant (because he says we’re not supposed to wear it 24/7), but he ends up almost immediately smelling like body odor after a shower. When he gets home from work he stinks, and I started off calling it out playfully, but now he legit stinks.

If I say anything about it he just gets so offended with me. I just want him to smell nice so I can nuzzle up next to him and not be engulfed by B.O., but he acts like I am so mean for even bringing it to his attention.

He’s currently mad at me right now because he got in bed next to me and I told him he stinks. I love him more than anything — I just wish he cared more about how he smells. I feel like I shouldn’t be close to gagging when he raises his arms in his sleep or when he hugs me. AITA?

This is a big issue that has the power to end the entire relationship.

This user can’t help but question the age gap.

Washing yourself properly as a full-grown adult really shouldn’t be that much to ask.

Her honesty may not have been the issue, but his stubbornness certainly would.

If he’s mature enough for a relationship, he’s mature enough to pick up some proper deodorant.

