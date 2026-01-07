Couple Go To Dinner And A Movie, But An Arugment With The Ticket Taker Brings Out A Side Of Her He’s Never Seen

A night out at the movies is expensive, so lots of people bring in outside food.

My girlfriend was uncharacteristically savage to the movie theater employee tonight My girlfriend is very soft spoken and has a hard time speaking up for herself sometimes. She had a not so great upbringing, so that definitely factors into it. She had a hard day and I decided to take her out for dinner and a movie, and we got into some traffic so we weren’t able to finish dinner before the movie.

We got to the movie theater and I put our bag of food under my shirt to try to sneak it in. However, the dude scanning our tickets looked at me and actually said “No, I’m not letting you in. Take the food out from under your shirt and either throw it out or put it in your car and then I’ll scan your tickets.” I was kind of annoyed and started walking back out to the car, but my girlfriend was also really annoyed and was like “No, we’re not doing that” and put the bag in her purse and hid it under some things (she made it a point to put her tampons on top). The dude asked to look inside her bag, and she acted all embarrassed and opened it, to which he quickly looked away and said “Ok sorry” and let us in.

We finished the food during the movie, but then on the way out she looked the ticket guy in the eye and put our bag of food in the trash can next to him. As she walked away, he went “HEY! I told you not to bring that in!” and she called back “What??! Sorry can’t hear you!” as we were walking away. When we got to the car, I went “…you ok?” and she said “Yeah. Some people are just obnoxious.” Then she started talking about the movie we saw. So…darn, didn’t realize she could be so sassy! lol

