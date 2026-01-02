Guy Went To The Hardware Store To Collect Building Materials, But Then He Got Confronted By An Angry Customer Who Demanded His Help

If you work in customer service, you’ll know one thing for sure.

Some customers are just rude – and regardless of what you do, you’ll learn for sure that you’ll never please them.

And when you see them coming, at least you’ll know to make yourself scarce in future.

But the guys in this story wasn’t even working at the store he got accosted at.

We don’t serve your kind here. Get out! Recently, it was laundry day and as fortune had it I was wearing a dark t-shirt, black jeans and dark shoes. I made the mistake of going out dressed this way to a big box hardware and building supply store, that is big on orange aprons. I just wanted to buy a bag of masonry lime. It comes in 50lb bags, which I can carry on my shoulder to the check out and my car (because I don’t like carts) but it isn’t comfortable for long periods.

A older man came up to me and started demanding that I load up his cart (not a flat bed) with bags of concrete mix: he said “Get me three bags of this mix!” If he had been more polite, I might have also been more polite, but instead I said “No,” and started to walk away. He grabbed my arm, the one on the side with the 50lb bag and started yelling, “It’s your job to help me!” Now I am a Gen X-er, going grey, am not a small guy, and have resting done-with-this face: I am one of the last people someone should think is somehow their “Hardware Store Concierge.”

I told him “We don’t serve your kind here. Get out!” I waited a few seconds while he registered this and then started to say something before I cut him off saying, “I’m going up front to report you!” He followed me, without touching me again, all the while saying things like “What do mean ‘my kind’??” and “You can’t refuse me service!” and “Who are you to talk to me that way?” When we got up front I walked to a register and started checking out. You might think this would tip him off, but no such luck.

He fast walked to the first orange apron wearing person he saw and tried interrupting her discussion with another customer. I did not pay attention to the details, but I checked and walked away before he sorted it out. Thank heavens for self check out.

It really pays to be polite.

If the older guy had actually been kinder in his approach to the customer, he might have received the information that he needed.

But he wasn’t, and as a result the guy was quite right to mess with him.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

Regardless of whether someone is an employee or a customer, whoever they are, politeness doesn’t cost a thing.

The rude guy’s attitude says a whole lot about him, and none of those things good.

Nice that for once, he got a taste of his own medicine.

