Gym Member Took A 25-Minute Shower Despite Other Members Demanding She Finish Up, But She Feels Her Membership Fee Entitled Her To That Time

I go to a really small but expensive gym, about $130 a month. It’s a rural town and there aren’t many other options. The building has 5 single stall bathrooms with a shower in each.

There are no options for a just toilet or just shower room which makes it difficult when you need to use the bathroom in a pinch. I recently lost access to water in my house and decided to use the shower at the gym after my workout. I took my time, I did an everything shower (for the girls that get it) and just enjoyed the luxury water pressure for maybe 20-25 mins.

During that time the door was loudly and aggressively knocked on at least 5 different occasions. I didn’t say anything to the knocks but felt annoyed for feeling rushed when I pay so much money just to go to this gym. On my way out someone was standing by the door with there arms crossed and a sour look on their face. I didn’t say anything because I hate conflict but was I a jerk for taking my time with my shower?

True. But if 25 minutes throws everything that off, maybe the amenities are not sufficient.

I wouldn’t do it, but only 5 showers with such a high fee is wild.

I agree. People blame the most convenient person instead of holding companies accountable.

Indeed. People are acting like there is only one shower.

