H-E-B Grocery Store Employee Was Told To Stop Making TikTok Videos While She’s At Work

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@zrob360

Jeez, talk about a buzzkill…

A woman named Zarita who works at an H-E-B grocery store told TikTok viewers that the higher-ups at her job told her to stop making the popular and positive videos she routinely posts while at work.

Here’s an example of a video from Zarita that viewers enjoyed in the past.

@zrob360

#tamales

♬ original sound – Zarita Robinson685

Zarita told TikTok viewers she had some sad news and that she was told she wouldn’t be able to post videos about her job anymore.

TikTok/@zrob360

She said, “I just want to thank all those who supported me and followed me.”

Zarita added, “It’s been an amazing journey and it doesn’t stop here. God has other plans.”

TikTok/@zrob360

In the video’s caption, Zarita wrote, “H-E-B says no more job postings from ‘Z.’ Sorry, I don’t know why.”

Sad!

TikTok/@zrob360

Here’s the video.

@zrob360

H E B says no more job postings from “Z” sorry I don’t know why …. As I smile

♬ original sound – Zarita Robinson685

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this TikTok viewer spoke up.

Her bosses had to step in and put a stop to her fun…

