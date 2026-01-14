H-E-B Grocery Store Employee Was Told To Stop Making TikTok Videos While She’s At Work

Jeez, talk about a buzzkill…

A woman named Zarita who works at an H-E-B grocery store told TikTok viewers that the higher-ups at her job told her to stop making the popular and positive videos she routinely posts while at work.

Zarita told TikTok viewers she had some sad news and that she was told she wouldn’t be able to post videos about her job anymore.

She said, “I just want to thank all those who supported me and followed me.”

Zarita added, “It’s been an amazing journey and it doesn’t stop here. God has other plans.”

In the video’s caption, Zarita wrote, “H-E-B says no more job postings from ‘Z.’ Sorry, I don’t know why.”

