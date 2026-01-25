He Accidently Threw Away His Adult Sister’s Old Teddy Bear, So She Demanded That He Go Dumpster Diving To Get It

When you clean out your old room, you are bound to throw a lot of things away, and sometimes you might toss something you shouldn’t have.

What would you do if you threw away an old teddy bear, but then your sister realized it was hers and she wants you to go into the dumpster to save it?

That is what happened to the brother in this story, but he thinks it would be gross and doesn’t want to go dumpster diving.

AITA for not dumpster diving for my sister’s old stuffed animal? My older sister was back home for Thanksgiving, and we were talking I told her I was going to declutter my room and get rid of a lot of kid stuff I still had.

Then she texted me yesterday about setting aside a teddy bear that used to be hers… which is, of course, exactly after I got around to cleaning up last weekend.

Unfortunately, the bear is already gone.

I wanted to offer the bear to my toddler brother, but my mom said it’s not in good enough shape, so she said to throw it away. I told my sis that and she said I should’ve asked her first and asked me to go get it out of the trash and she would take it when she’s over for Christmas.

I feel bad for my sis, but I feel like that’s too much to ask? Like isn’t that going to be nasty?

He didn’t do it intentionally.

I knew some of my things were from hers, but I didn’t know exactly what and I wish she would’ve just said something earlier. We’re a big family so I have a lot of hand-me-downs. But she’s mad at me now and still wants to talk me into it. AITA?

It really depends on where it is in the dump. If he can see the trash bag and it isn’t a very messy dumpster, he should do it. Otherwise, it is gone.

Let’s see what the people in the comments recommend in this situation.

This commenter is right.

Wow, she can really hold a grudge.

Yeah, but he didn’t do it intentionally.

This is actually an important question.

It really is this simple.

It’s nothing a quick shower won’t fix.

