Couple Just Had A Brutal Travel Experience, But A Front Desk Employee Was Able To Turn It All Around

Having hospitality workers go out of their way for you can turn a trip from good to great.

Have you ever had this experience? One guy recently enthusiastically shared his on Reddit. Here are the details.

Tale about the Front Desk

I’m a frequent traveler for work, I spend nearly as many nights in hotels as I do in my own bed.

I prefer my own bed.

Most people tend to.

My brand I work for starts with a “M” and ends with “tt.

The wife and I headed to JazzFest in New Orleans for a long weekend.

An easy trip, but certainly not a relaxing weekend.

It was a 5:00AM Southwest flight to New Orleans because that one is the cheapest.

The cheapest for a reason, since you board at 4:30AM.

Certainly not an ideal travel scenario.

As an aside, if you like live music of nearly any genre, does not have to be Jazz, then you are missing out if you have not been to JazzFest.

We arrived in New Orleans at 6:00AM and took an Uber to the hotel.

We intended to store our bags with the Front Desk then go find breakfast.

Sounds like an exhausting morning.

The concierge went ahead and checked us in and upgraded us to an upper floor corner room with a living room overlooking the river.

We skipped the “find breakfast” part and just slept for the 2-3 hours of sleep I was missing.

Shout out to front desk folks who do unexpected favors.

Getting to catch up on sleep is an unexpected perk in NOLA to be sure. Let’s see how Reddit chimed in on this one.

Most used it as a chance to share their own good experiences.



One Front Desk worker took the time to chime in.



And a GM did as well.



Some folks shared a very beautiful sentiment.



Hospitality is a universal language.

