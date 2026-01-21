Boyfriend Wants Some Extra Time To Play Video Games, But His Girlfriend Wants Him To Spend More Time With Him

Balancing work, life and video games? That’s the modern man’s dilemma.

How do you do you balance your intimacy with your gaming console, but also with your girlfriend? One guy recently sought advice from Reddit about exactly this.

AITAH for wanting 8 hours out of my 2 off days? I (M25) have been seeing this lady (F21) for about 2 months now, and there’s been an issue about me wanting a 4-hour gaming session on my day off. She feels like that’s too long, and that there’s a bunch of other stuff I could be doing, but when I ask what other things, there isn’t really an answer.

Doesn’t really seem like the hill to die on.

I spend mostly all my days during the work week on the phone with her. I’m usually on the phone from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed.

That’s considerate at least.

And I work 9 hours shifts, which means I don’t really get time to play during the week much, if at all. But she insists that she she only stays over on my days off, then wants more time.

This potentially just seems like a scheduling issue.

I feel like asking for 8 hours out of 48 isn’t a big ask considering all the time I give her. Am I in the wrong? It feels controlling.

Seems like a potentially subjective issue that will vary per person. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

He needs to decide if it’s game on here.

