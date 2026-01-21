January 20, 2026 at 7:46 pm

Employee Pretended To Be Sick To Get A Day Off, But Somehow A Couple Coworkers Catch His Fake Illness The Next Day

by Liz Wiest

sick man coughing into elbow

Source: Pexels/Reddit

We’ve all had to resort to various methods to cope with a stressful job, some crazier than others.

Have you ever pretended to be sick to get out of something you shouldn’t? One guy recently shared the hilarious results of his false illness on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

I pretended to be sick to leave work early

So yesterday I pretended to be sick to leave work early.

A classic move.

A little fake cough.

Low energy.

Very method acting.

That sounds like a sight to behold.

Fast forward to today: I check the work chat.

Two coworkers are out “sick”.

Well, it is that time of year.

Apparently, I “infected them”.

I wasn’t sick yesterday.

Hmm apparently method acting is contagious now! Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Most unanimously encouraged him.
Screenshot 2025 12 26 at 3.31.52 PM Employee Pretended To Be Sick To Get A Day Off, But Somehow A Couple Coworkers Catch His Fake Illness The Next Day

Others shared their own wild stories.
Screenshot 2025 12 26 at 3.32.11 PM Employee Pretended To Be Sick To Get A Day Off, But Somehow A Couple Coworkers Catch His Fake Illness The Next Day

Some folks could even relate.
Screenshot 2025 12 26 at 3.32.31 PM Employee Pretended To Be Sick To Get A Day Off, But Somehow A Couple Coworkers Catch His Fake Illness The Next Day

One person shared their envy.
Screenshot 2025 12 26 at 3.32.41 PM Employee Pretended To Be Sick To Get A Day Off, But Somehow A Couple Coworkers Catch His Fake Illness The Next Day

And another didn’t miss the takeaway of the story!
Screenshot 2025 12 26 at 3.32.48 PM Employee Pretended To Be Sick To Get A Day Off, But Somehow A Couple Coworkers Catch His Fake Illness The Next Day

Self-care comes in many forms!

