Boyfriend Stood Up For His Girlfriend To His Critical Mother, And Now It’s Tearing Their Family Apart

If there’s one thing parents love to do, it’s criticize their children’s partners.

How would you handle your mother outwardly criticizing your new significant other? One guy sought wisdom on this issue recently on Reddit to mixed results.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for defending my girlfriend to my mom?

In September, my (21M) sister Bekkah (22F) flew into town from her college in Oklahoma.

My whole family tagged along, and I brought my girlfriend Cassy (19F).

My sister and her had texted and FaceTimed before, but they hadn’t met in person due to my sister having an apartment in Oklahoma.

Cassy and Bekkah were chatting it up and really getting along, which was great!

However, after the dinner, my mom told Bekkah that she felt like Cassy was annoying and rude.

This apparently wasn’t the first time my mom has told Bekkah something rude about Cassy, this is just the first time Bekkah had told me.

I didn’t say anything to my mom directly because I didn’t want anything rocky between her and Cassy, who was still under the impression that my mom liked her.

However, recently my sister and Cassy FaceTimed, where Bekkah told Cassy what my mom had said.

Naturally, this upset her and she was scared to come over to my house and talk to my mom.

I was a little mad at my sister for telling Cassy this, but ultimately I know she deserved to know.

At Thanksgiving, my mom started on her nonsense again to Bekkah (who was home) and I lost my cool.

I told my mom to knock it off, and that she had no idea what she was talking about.

I clarified that nobody else at the table thought my girlfriend was rude, and that she didn’t even have logical reasoning to be saying that.

Now, my mom and dad are mad at me.

My sister thinks I made it worse.

And my girlfriend doesn’t know because she was at work.

I know I need to tell her, but was I in the wrong for what I did?

