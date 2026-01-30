Helpful Aunt Wanted To Help Her Niece After She Got Into A Fight With Her Parents, But The Parents Were Mad She Convinced The Niece To Move Out

Some families can really make it their life mission to annoy their kids!

AITA for getting my niece to move in with me, then charging her rent A few months ago my niece, Charlotte (20) called me saying she was kicked out after an argument with her mom.

She was saying that she was already paying $500 per month and they were asking her to pay another $300, while not charging her siblings anything. I called her parents to get their side of the story. My brother immediately said to send her back because his wife didn’t mean it when she told Charlotte to get out.

After a while he did confirm what Charlotte said about having to pay but tried to justify it by saying she could afford it because she was working and that their car insurance went up because she was in a car accident (so minor that there was no damage to her car and you had to zoom in to see the scratch on the other car), ignoring the fact that all of their kids had been in accidents, including one of them totaling their car and causing significant damage to 2 others and then being given a new car 2 weeks later. I told Charlotte that she was welcome to live with me and the girls so we went back to her parents house, packed her stuff, got her important documents, returned her car, and took her back to my house.

I got her a bank account that’s only in her name, loaned her money to buy a new-ish car, and helped her enroll in community college. She’s studying early childhood education, teaches a mommy and me class once a week, and she babysits 2-4 days a week. Before she agreed to move in, I told her she was going to help contribute but nothing like her parents. She pays me $250 per month in rent.

This goes into an account that’s only will be saved and invested for her. She has access to the account. She also pays $100 per month for groceries. She gets $50 per month from the school for groceries, so she really only pays $50. I split her car insurance with her, which on her new plan comes out to $170 per month, her share is $85. I loaned her $4,500 for her car, so she’s paying me $150 per month to pay that off. Gas is around $80 per month, but she gets another $50 per month from school so for now it’s $30.

Then we talked about how much she makes from her class and babysitting, how many hours per month she needs to work to cover her expenses, and how much she should work so she can have spending money and money put aside in case she has a bad month. Charlotte still speaks to her siblings and was talking about living with me, paying for herself, and learning how to budget.

Now her parents are furious that I convinced her to move out over paying rent when I’m having her do the same thing. AITA for having her pay rent and other expenses?

