Her Entitled Older Sister Wasn’t Present Most Of Her Life, But Now Wants Compensation Because She’s Getting Married

Some people think they deserve an award for doing the bare minimum.

This bride-to-be got a message from her sister recently, telling her she deserves the bride price paid by the fiancé to the bride’s family.

But the sister was never present during the family’s tough times.

Read the full story below.

Older sister thinks she “deserves” my bride price money Everyone in this story is over age 30. I am engaged to my fiancé. I am Asian, and he’s white. In my culture, we have what’s called a bride price. It’s an agreed-upon (by both parties) amount of money the groom pays to the bride’s parents, or to a sibling if the parents are deceased. In my culture, our weddings last 2 days, and they’re long and tedious, so I made it clear to my fiancé from the beginning that we’d be having an American wedding instead, and he’s fine with it. My sister thinks we are having a wedding in my culture, despite me telling her at least twice in the past that it’ll be an American wedding.

This bride-to-be was left to care for their parents.

Long background short, all my many siblings basically left the burden of taking care of our parents to me not too long after I finished high school. My dad has been passed for over a decade now, so it’s just been my mom and me. They neither extended a helping hand nor helped much even when my mom asked them for simple errands, and they always deferred it back to me. Even when my elderly mom had a stroke and needed 24/7 care, I told them I would need help. They all said they would help but didn’t. Even my brother, who lived with us at the time, barely helped. My mom is in a nursing home now, getting proper care, as she also developed dementia after her stroke. My mom, of course, cannot handle finances.

Then her sister said she deserved the bride price for babysitting her when she was young.

My sister messaged me the other day, and wedding planning came up. She mentioned the wedding in my culture since my fiancé and I haven’t really planned anything yet, as a wedding is not the priority. I told her I won’t be having a wedding in my culture because none of my siblings deserve the money. She told me she “deserves” the money because she helped take care of me when I was younger (there’s an 8-year age gap between us). Spoiler: she got married not too long after finishing high school and moved out of state to live with her husband, so she literally only helped my parents babysit me here and there until maybe I was 10, or not even 10. Y’all, my brain stalled, and I could not think of where the audacity came from, and every time I think of it, I still can’t wrap my mind around the entitlement. So now wedding plans have changed, and she is no longer invited and won’t know any of my plans either.

Long-lost family always shows up when there’s money involved.

Let’s read some other comments about this story.

Here’s an idea.

Another valid response.

Another user chimes in.

Turn the tables on the sister, this one advises.

And here’s another brilliant idea.

Bride price is earned, not demanded.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.