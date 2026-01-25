Her Friend Wanted Her Stepson To Move Into Her Unused Condo To Watch Over It, But She Said No When Her Friend Kept Pushing

When you have a condo in a different city from where you live, you will want to have someone checking in on it from time to time to make sure everything is safe.

AITA for not letting my best friend take advantage of me? My best friend Diane and I have known each other since elementary school.

Diane is dating Roy, he has two teens who stay with him half of the time. I’ll refer to them as Diane’s step kids. Now on to the issue. I’m getting married in six months. My fiancé lives in another state and I’ll be moving to live with him.

That is very convenient.

I own a condo, fully paid off, and I’m keeping it so I have a place to stay when I come back for work meetings and visiting family. My fiancé also has family here, so I estimate we will be back here every other month, more or less. Diane agreed to hold an emergency key, in case maintenance needs to access my condo. I thought I had everything settled until two weeks ago.

This isn’t a terrible idea.

Diane and I met for lunch and she says she has a proposal for me. Her stepson goes to college near my condo. She says it would be good if stepson condo-sat for me. That way I wouldn’t have to worry about the place when I’m not there. He would pay me a small stipend each month to cover any wear or tear. He will stay with his father whenever I’m in town.

As long as the kid is responsible, which is a big unknown.

She says it will be a win-win situation as I will be making a little bit of income on an apartment that would otherwise be empty. In a split second, I imagined all the liabilities I’d be exposed to by having a very social college kid living unsupervised in my home.

Yeah, this could be bad.

Coming home and having to clean up behind him, complaints from neighbors, and my poor bed. Nope. Honestly, just the idea of anyone living in my home when I’m not there is unappealing. So, I thanked my friend for the idea and told her I just didn’t want anyone living in my condo. I wanted to be able to come and go as I pleased without worrying about it.

She should really shut down the conversation.

She kept pushing the issue, telling me why it is a great idea, with me telling her no and reasons why. Finally, she said that on the basis of our friendship would I at least think about it overnight. I told her that she was basically asking me to take on a tenant and all the financial and legal responsibilities that come with it.

That would be some protection at least.

So, if she truly believed this was a good idea, she and her boyfriend will have to sign a contract making them financially responsible for any and all liabilities. She asked why did she have to be on the contract. I said I was only asking of her what she was asking of me. She got quiet. I told her to think about it and get back to me.

She needs as much protection as possible.

Roy later called me and said he would be willing to sign the contract. I said Diane would have to sign it too, as she is the only reason why I am considering it. I then explained to him why I wanted to keep the apartment empty. He told me Diane came to him with the idea and said she would talk to me about it, he wouldn’t have bothered with it if he knew the full story. It was a pleasant conversation.

Her friend put herself in the bad position.

The next day Diane called and said that I embarrassed her to her boyfriend. I told her if she had just respected that I was not interested in her proposal, we would not have had this problem. AITA in how I handled this?

The only thing she did wrong was not firmly shutting down the idea from the start. By entertaining her begging, she kept her hopes up.

Yup, this commenter has a good idea.

I agree with this commenter.

You really can’t trust young kids in these situations.

She answered her multiple times, her friend didn’t like the answer.

Diane doesn’t want to be on the hook.

The answer was no, but she just refused to accept it.

