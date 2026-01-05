Her Loud Friend Stayed With Her For Two Days And Was Driving Her Crazy, So She Blurted Out Something That Hurt Her Feelings

Some friends are simply too different to stay friends.

This woman let her friend stay with her for two days. During the time, her guest has been loud, slow, messy, and whiny. So she blurted out something hurtful.

Read the full story below to find out.

AITA for telling my friend I wished she had just stayed in an Airbnb? So here’s the tea. My friend decided to come to my city for a music festival. She asked if she could crash at my place for the last two days because her friends bailed. I said, “Fine, no big deal.” I’m a creature of routine. I work at night, I stick to my sleep schedule, and I already told her I’m not about staying out late, hitting bars, or getting wasted. Thought we were on the same page. First day: she asks to go to a cafe. Cool, I say yes. But she takes forever to get ready. I’m already done showering, clothes and makeup on, she’s still in the shower for literally an hour, still getting ready, so I fell asleep waiting for her. She wakes me up, annoyed that I fell asleep. 🙃 Cafe outing: she’s loud, messy, complains about the food not good enough, takes a million pics, keeps asking where we should go next, trying to convince me to go barhopping and then insists we take the “best” ride back to beat traffic. Spoiler: it didn’t beat traffic, and guess who’s frustrated? Me.

This woman has had it with her guest so she snapped.

Then I try to prep for my night shift. She decides the living room is now her personal concert stage and blasts music. I politely ask her to turn it down because I’m in a meeting. Her response: “I’m bored.” OK. That’s fair… if I didn’t have a job and overstimulation issues. So I had to retreat to my room and work in peace. After a long night and a late shift, I wake up late, exhausted. She wants to go out. I’m out. I can’t. So I said it. The words came out: “Honestly, it would’ve been better if you booked an Airbnb. No wonder your other friends canceled on you.” And now I feel like maybe I was harsh. But also… maybe not? AITA for saying that?

Too little sleep turns anyone into a grouch.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

They’re both wrong, says this one.

This one has a point.

But this user disagrees.

This person is sounding off.

Another one takes her side.

Clashing personalities under one roof is a recipe for disaster.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.