Her Mom Makes It Clear That She’s The Favorite Child, And It Causes A Rift With Her Siblings Even Though She’s Getting Ready To Leave Home

When one child excels in school, the parents are often very proud of them, which can lead to jealousy among their siblings.

What would you do if you were a great student, so your mother made it clear that you were the favorite child, which upset your brothers?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so now that she has the opportunity to go off to university, she wants to take it, but her mom wants her to stay home.

AITAH for trying to leave my house because my mom “likes” me too much? I (20F) am from a South Asian country, so I live with my parents along with my twin brothers (26M).

My brothers and I were academically average students, but over time I got better in my studies and eventually got into one of the top colleges in my country that my brothers couldn’t get into. Because of this, I became the “favorite” child of my parents.

From then on, my mom started taking extra care of me, and I became the subject of my brothers’ jealousy. In many small situations, one of my brothers continues to verbally abuse me and blame my mom for spoiling me too much.

My brother and I got into a huge fight last year, which led to us not talking for almost six months. Even now, we only talk when it’s necessary, but he still continues to taunt me for every single thing I do. My other twin brother was neutral and didn’t do much, but occasionally even he doesn’t miss the chance to comment.

I tried to talk to my mother about this and told her to stop, but she still continues to do so. I don’t enjoy being the “favorite” child and being accused of having too much ego because I’m “better” than everyone. My brother is occasionally sweet to me, deep down he doesn’t hate me and all, which makes me forget about everything.

But whenever he gets cornered by my mom, he always brings up my topic about how my mom would treat me differently in that case. For context, I normally have a weak body, so my mom is very focused on my physical health. She never fails to remind me how she wasted her life away for me and how I’m ungrateful for telling her to stop.

Now I got into a university where I can leave the house and stay in a hostel. My mom doesn’t want me to go and keeps emotionally blackmailing me. Even my twin brothers are against me going, saying how I wouldn’t survive a day without my mom’s pampering.

I really don’t know what to do. It is so draining living like this. Am I wrong for wanting to leave? AITA?

