High Paid Director Leveraged ChatGPT To Get His Job, So He Feels He Got It Via Deception Instead Of Merit

It’s commonplace now for hiring managers and teachers to suspect that good work must be created by artificial intelligence, ChatGPT specifically.

But for a while only some people knew how this technology could be used. Check out how this job seeker took advantage of this situation.

I used early ChatGPT to get my high paying director level job Back in March 2023, ChatGPT was known and mainstream enough but hadn’t quiet broken into the corporate world yet, at least not in my country. I work for a pretty large organization and had been in my manager level job for about a year. Some director level jobs opened up and I wanted to apply. No harm in doing so and wanted to get experience in the application process.

So she gave herself an edge on the competition.

I got feedback from a number of people and used ChatGPT to incorporate all of that back into my application and got it to make my CV sound more professional. My application had made it to the interview stage which surprised me but I did put in a fair bit of time on the app even without chat GPT so that was alright. I got the email explaining the interview format, virtual interview for 1 hour, 4 questions across project management/people management, etc.. but I would have access the the questions 10 mins before the interview. You can guess where this is going… I setup my webcam on my computer, put ChatGPT on a laptop in front of my computer screen. Wireless keyboard on my lap. I set it up so that it looked like I was looking my webcam even when I was typing/reading off my laptop screen.

But her other preparation was even more helpful.

I can type without looking at my keyboard and I can confidently fill in my answers from my head as I was typing to chat GPT. I ran all 4 questions through ChatGPT before the interview and read through the answers. I basically answered 90% of all of the questions word for word from ChatGPT. As I was an internal candidate, further rounds of interview were not conducted. I now have a job which puts me in the 95th percentile of salary earners in my country… thanks to GPT 3 or 3.5 at the time. A lot of the people that gave me feedback, and even I, was surprised I got the job. While the way I got the job feels unethical, I am actually pretty decent at the job and others have told me that I am better than some people that have been in the job for way longer than me. I wanted to tell someone and I can’t tell anyone in real life. Application/interview processes now days try to detect/filter out applicants using AI now so this is not really repeatable.

Here is what folks are saying.

Sometimes war metaphors are effective. This one is.

I totally agree. He has vision and that plus preparation is what got him the job.

True. It’s not like you couldn’t do the job well.

I agree! I wonder what the salary is.

A lot of people probably wish this had worked for them.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.