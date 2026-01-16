His Brother Criticized Him For His Poor Dating Decisions, So This Man Pointed Out All The Times His Brother Needed His Help When Taking Exams
Brothers care for each other despite having some conflicts here and there.
This man on the autism spectrum has a brother who underestimates his opinions. His brother called out his habit of dating men he met online. So he reminded his brother about all the times he asked for his help with exams.
Read the full story below.
AITA for rubbing in my brother’s face the help i give him?
My (M23) brother (M20) always dismisses my opinions because I’m on the autism spectrum and, according to him, I’m emotionally immature.
From political issues to life in general, he always underestimates my opinion.
The only time he genuinely values my opinion is when he’s about to take exams.
He’s studying engineering, and I studied pure mathematics, so I’m occasionally helping him with his Multivariable Calculus final.
This man and his brother had an argument about his dating habits.
The other day, he disagreed with me going on dates with men I met online because he said it was dangerous since they could take advantage of me.
He found out about this because I asked him to take me to a certain place (a public place, by the way) since it was far away and I don’t drive.
He pointed out that I pretend to go out with men, yet I don’t even know how to get there on my own.
And I got upset and confronted him about how he asks me for help with his university exams.
He got angry about this and told me not to help him anymore. Eventually, I apologized because the tense situation gives me anxiety, and now we’re okay.
Sometimes people criticize because they care.
Arguments happen, but brotherly love prevails.
