His Neighbor Tried To Demand Free WiFi From Him, But He Beat Her At Her Own Game

Wi-Fi has become a necessity in this day and age, even though some people try and avoid that fact.

What would you do if your neighbor tried to bully you into sharing your internet with them? One guy recently shared his own stealthy tactic to this. Here’s what went down.

Entitled Neighbor Demands My Wi-Fi Password

I have a neighbor who is not wrapped too tight.

We share a wall in our apartments, so I hear her often yelling at her pictures.

Yes, she yells at pictures of her family rehashing old arguments, it’s her “therapy”.

This guy knows a lot about his neighbor.

The name of my Wi-Fi network is my nickname, which she has heard my family call me over the years.

She doesn’t have Wi-Fi (just ethernet) so one day she wanted to try Wi-Fi for her phone.

She sees my network with my nickname, then calls me over confused because she isn’t able to connect to it…

How does one even begin to explain this.

I explain that my Wi-Fi is password protected so no one can access it.

She asks for the password and I tell her no.

She starts giving me a sob story about how she needs it because she got a new job and she needs internet access for her phone.

Not exactly how this works, lady.

I don’t understand how that would help her outside of the home, but didn’t argue with her.

I just explained she will need a router from her ISP if she wants Wi-Fi.

She asked if there was a cost associated to it, I said I’m sure there is, and then she started to complain that she doesn’t make that much money and why couldn’t I share since I make so much money (her assumption).

Oh to live in the shadow of this woman’s reality…

I told her that since I work from home I cannot share Wi-Fi because I need to have a secure network due to the sensitivity of the documents I access.

She seemed satisfied with that. Lol.

There’s some faulty connection here, but not with the internet.

