Neighbors Want To Start Construction On A Swimming Pool, But They Can’t Start Unless This Homeowner Signs A Yard Waiver

Imagine being approached by your neighbor to sign a Use of Yard waiver. Basically, the construction company they hired would tear up part of your yard while working on their project.

Would you sign it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he really does not want to sign the waiver. However, the neighbors and the project manager really want him to sign.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH, for refusing to sign my neighbors “Use of Yard” waiver? Last Thursday, my neighbors approached my wife regarding a Use of Yard waiver since they don’t have the clearance to move excavators and bobcats to their backyard to build a pool. The waiver states they need 10ft of clearance (4ft would be into our yard based on my measurements) and they would repair the grass to its original state. I have an irrigation system and internet lines which run beneath the area which would be used. The neighbors were leaving for FL and asked for a 48 hour turnaround.

I spoke to the pool company on Friday and the PM said they need 10-12ft and they need the waiver because there is a good chance the ground will be totally torn up.

He is not eager to sign the waiver.

It was my wife’s 30th birthday this weekend so this situation was not top of mind but my neighbor knocks on the door Saturday afternoon asking for a response. I kindly explain I am not comfortable signing the current waiver given the typos, lack of notarization, and ambiguities regarding repairs. He takes it personally and storms out of the house complaining about how much money he is going to lose.

The project manager wanted to get this resolved.

Today, the project manager from the pool company knocks on our door asking what they can do to resolve this. I told him I really don’t want my yard torn up but at minimum a new waiver needs drafted and I would consider it. He then says we have an electrical easement which runs 1.5ft into our yard in the exact spot he wants to use and would just call for access. I check my plat design and deed to see there is NOT any easement running thru the area they need. He leaves and the situation is still up in the air.

I understand that the neighbors are in a tough spot, but that doesn’t mean he has to sign the waiver.

