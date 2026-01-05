His Roommate Asked Him To Stop Using His PC At Night Because The Sound Keeps Him Awake, But He Refused Since He Just Bought A Silent Mouse And Keyboard

Living with roommates who don’t have the same schedule can be a nightmare.

This man stays up late at night using his PC. But his roommate is complaining about the noise waking him up. The two just couldn’t come to an acceptable compromise.

AITA for refusing to stop using my pc while my roommate sleeps? I use my PC late into the night on several days of the week. Sometimes, I game, sometimes, I watch movies, or browse, etc. I usually use a mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse during the day, but he’s mentioned they’re both too loud to be able to sleep. So I got a dead silent Logitech mouse, and he generously offered to buy me a silent keyboard, which I got secondhand, and asked for his opinion on it so that I would return it if it’s still too loud. Ever since, out of courtesy to his early sleeping schedule, I change my set of keyboard and mouse whenever he says he wants to sleep. I dim the fan lights too, and plug in headphones. And there’s a barrier blocking my screen light from reaching his half of the room.

His roommate suddenly decided the PC was still too loud.

He recently abruptly changed his mind about this solution. He was saying the set isn’t as silent as he expected (logitech m330 and mx keys), even though it’s practically inaudible to me and to another whom I asked for an opinion. It seemed like my presence in the room, being wide awake, was the main issue. So I suggested he put on some white noise or earbuds to distract him to sleep.

