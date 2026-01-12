Homeowner Hands Out Full-Size Candy Bars On Halloween, But When They Tell Kids To Take Only One… An Adult Chaperone Gets Super Salty About It
One homeowner decided to be the MVP of the neighborhood by handing out full-size candy bar, a rare and glorious gift in the trick-or-treat economy.
But when some kids started grabbing extras and one adult insisted a child should get two, the homeowner held firm.
Now they’re wondering if limiting each kid to one full-size bar makes them the Halloween Grinch.
AITA for only passing out one candy bar per kid?
I’m passing out full size candy bars to trick-or-treaters for Halloween tonight.
I let them pick one bar each.
A few kids have tried to take two (without asking), some kids asked for two. I said no, just so i don’t run out too quickly.
Fair.
One kid (around 10ish) tries to take multiple full size bars, and I tell her just one per person.
The male adult with her gets sparky and says, “can’t she have two?”
I again say “just one per person, happy Halloween.”
Did I stutter?
He got huffy and walked away without saying anything else, like he was angry I was being mean or something.
Like if I were passing out fun size or something, I would do like a handful of pieces each, but I’m handing out FULL size bars.
So AITA for telling kids only one full size candy bar per kid?
>Most Redditors pointed out that full-size bars are the treat, and setting a one-per-kid rule is more than fair, especially if you want enough for every trick-or-treater.
This person understands completely and sides with the poster.
This person suggests not even letting them choose.
And this person says the real rudeness is a grown adult trying to strong-arm someone into giving extra candy meant for kids.
One bar each is generous…grabby goblins (and their grouchy grown-ups) can boo-hoo elsewhere.
