Homeowner Has Been Helping His 93-Year-Old Neighbor With Chores, But Now She’s Taking Up Too Much Of His Time And He Suspects She Has Dementia

If you have an elderly neighbor, it is kind to help them out with things when you can, but sometimes that can become overwhelming.

What would you do if your neighbor likely had dementia and would take up a lot of your time with every interaction, and even get upset when you didn’t do things perfectly for her?

That is the situation that the neighbor in this story is in, so he wants to cut her off and distance himself, but he is worried about her wellbeing.

WIBTAH for cutting off my neighbor There’s a 93-year-old lady next door in my apartment building.

I suspect she has some form of dementia based on her monologuing at me and repeating stories over and over again, and her hostility if anything isn’t precisely how she expects it, although she seems to know who and where she is and there’s no official diagnosis. She says she hasn’t seen a doctor in 8 years. She can walk with a cane but not well enough to leave the building on her own.

A couple of months ago she made a woman mad who had been delivering her groceries badly enough that the woman refuses to do so anymore. The neighbor can be quite rude, and even the simplest interaction with her will take a half an hour because of the monologuing and repeating and because the neighbor will not listen to anything somebody else says until she’s finished, so I think it was a long-term buildup rather than any specific incident.

Not wanting her to starve, I’ve been shopping for the neighbor for a couple months, and I’ve also started paying because it makes it easier to justify dropping off the groceries and literally running away so I can get out.

I’ve also been trying to get her help from agencies that are actually equipped to provide it–one through the city, and one through a church that she explicitly said she wanted to get help from.

She’s refused to accept either of them. She has said she wants help and has frequently detailed her medical problems, but when she has the option to get help she doesn’t accept. I have reached out to Adult Protective Services for an evaluation, but that has not yet happened.

I’m reaching my wits end. The last two times I’ve delivered food for her, there was something the store didn’t have so I couldn’t bring it. The first time she left a note under my door wondering where it was, and the second time she left a note accusing me of eating it.

I’ve stopped answering my door when she knocks because it’s so time consuming and stressful. When I did answer, one time she monologued at me about how many calories there are in a honey bun for a half an hour, and after she left, she came back to do it again–four times that day. WIBTAH if I tell her I’m not shopping for her anymore and not to knock on my door or leave notes for me?

I don’t think she’s truly capable of evaluating her actual options rationally, but at the same time I don’t think I can continue being her caretaker and financial support and taking abuse for it. I don’t know what other options there are if she doesn’t have the wherewithal to recognize that she needs to accept one of the legitimate senior care options; given her neglect of her health and her apartment, I could foresee her not doing anything and quite literally starving to death.

Let’s see what the people in the comments recommend in this situation.

