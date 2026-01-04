Generous Homeowner Has Rented Rooms To Her Friends For Years, But Now She Wants To Live Alone With Her Boyfriend

Living with friends can be really fun, especially if you all get on well and have similar attitudes to things like cleaning and cooking.

It’s no wonder that more and more people live with their friends for longer (though the economy is really playing a part in that too).

But at some point, you are likely to find yourself wanting to move on, to have a place to yourself or to move in with a partner.

That’s exactly the case for the woman in this story, who owns the home that she’s rented out to friends for a long time.

Read on to find out what happened when one of her friends didn’t want to leave.

AITA for asking my roommate to move out for my boyfriend? I am a 31-year-old woman, and I bought my house after my ex-fiancé and I broke up. It was mutual, it wasn’t nasty, but it still was hard. I lived with a co-worker for around 6 months after the breakup and then bought my house. Let me say my house isn’t huge. It is only really a 2.5 bedroom and one bath. One of the bedrooms is a very small office. A couple months after I bought the house I had two girl friends, let’s call them (Haley and Karla) that were also going through a rough patch in their lives, and I offered them to stay at my place and charge super cheap rent so they could get back on their feet.

Let’s see how this living arrangement worked out for them all.

For about seven or eight months was just us three. We have been childhood friends, so everything was going great. It felt almost like college again. Then another childhood friend (Makayla – 32 years old, female) had a really serious breakup with her long time fiancé and it was messy. She didn’t have anywhere to go since her relationship with her family is a disaster, so I told her she could stay at my place until she could find a place of her own. I originally planned to build a bedroom in the basement for her, but I found out that it wasn’t really possible without spending a lot of money to fix up my basement. So she slept in my bed with me because that’s really the only place I could afford to offer her. Fast forward about a year and Haley moves out. Karla takes her room because it is bigger, and Makayla moves into the small bedroom. Makayla is on government assistance so she couldn’t afford the rent I was charging the other girls, so we pretty much cut it in half.

But then this woman experienced a significant change in her own life.

Then I met my boyfriend who I love, and honestly I couldn’t be happier. He comes over often and has an apartment of his own. Whenever he does come over he usually spends the night, and it’s usually a non issue. But recently, Makayla has been giving him snotty looks or rude comments. She has also worn towels fresh out of the shower and REALLY short shorts around the house, and it makes my boyfriend very uncomfortable.

And as time went on, things started to change in the household even more.

Fast forward to about six months after I met my boyfriend, and Karla moved out. She was moving in with her girlfriend and was able to save a bunch of money and pay off her car. When she moved out my boyfriend and I decided to take things a little more seriously and start moving some of his stuff in. It wasn’t all of his stuff, just some small things. Makayla wasn’t happy about this and made rude comments like “if he moves in then I’m going to be really moody.”

But this homeowner was undeterred, and kept allowing her relationship to progress – much to her friend’s distaste.

He started staying over almost every night and I decided that I wanted to take our relationship to the next level because I want kids and a family. I brought this up to Makayla and told her that I would like my boyfriend to move in and really start taking our relationship seriously. I gave her a seven month period for when he was going to fully be moved in, and told her that’s when I wanted her to look for a new place. Am I wrong for giving her an ultimatum? AITA?

This woman was generous enough to give her friends a place to live while they were going through tough times, and has made significant sacrifices to do so.

And it’s quite telling that the other friends have moved on with their lives, but this one girl is the one who is clinging on.

She’s trying to stop her friend’s life and relationship progressing for her own selfish means – and that’s not okay.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought the woman was being more than reasonable by giving seven months’ notice.

While others encouraged her to do things officially for her own protection.

Meanwhile, this Redditor urged her to prepare herself for possible legal action.

If her friend is unwilling to budge, then their friendship is effectively going to be over – especially if this woman has to get the courts involved.

And that’s really unfair, and it’s a terrible way to repay a woman who has helped you out in your time of need.

But some people are selfish, and if her behavior around her friend’s boyfriend is anything to go by, Makayla has little in the way of morals.

She needs to go.

